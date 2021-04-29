Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares were 1,812,223, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.42% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LGHL share is $11.77, that puts it down -323.38% from that peak though still a striking +37.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.745. The company’s market capitalization is $102.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LGHL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL): Trading Information

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) registered a -1.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.14% in intraday trading to $2.87- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.88%, and it has moved by -37.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.04%. The short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 2.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -170% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Biggest Investors

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders own 4.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.12%, with the float percentage being 2.22%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 80Thousand shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $154.4 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40Thousand shares, is of CNH Partners LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $77.2 Thousand.