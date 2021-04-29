Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.286% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the recent session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 3,860,447, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $10.32, that puts it down -45.56% from that peak though still a striking +30.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.9. The company’s market capitalization is $8.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. KGC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC): Trading Information

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.92% in intraday trading to $7.66- this Friday, Apr 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.44%, and it has moved by 6.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.86%. The short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 10.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.86, which implies an increase of 53.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $14.19 respectively. As a result, KGC is trading at a discount of 100.14% off the target high and -8.32% off the low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares have jump down -14.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against 11%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60% this quarter and then jump 6.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $879.8 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.9% and then jump by 11.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.7%. While earnings are projected to return 71.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.4% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KGC Dividend Yield

Kinross Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Biggest Investors

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.6%, with the float percentage being 65.77%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 649 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 92.34 Million shares (or 7.32% of all shares), a total value of $677.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.36 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $281.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 61,662,155 shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $411.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.16 Million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $119.78 Million.