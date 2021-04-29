Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s 1.7% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 22,022,935, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.5% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $6.37, that puts it down -25.39% from that peak though still a striking +31.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $47.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ITUB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Trading Information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) registered a -2.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $5.25- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.7%, and it has moved by 5.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.67%. The short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 12.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 24.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.03 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, ITUB is trading at a discount of 47.64% off the target high and -0.98% off the low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares have gone up +16.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20% against 17.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.2% this quarter and then jump 200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.29 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.51 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.13 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 69.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.8%. While earnings are projected to return -30.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ITUB Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.76%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Biggest Investors

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.54%, with the float percentage being 24.54%. Harding Loevner LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 462 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 199.54 Million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 151.49 Million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $922.6 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 52,213,099 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $272.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.84 Million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $157.83 Million.