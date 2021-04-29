Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares were 10,010,710, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the INTC share is $67.44, that puts it down -16.9% from that peak though still a striking +24.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.61. The company’s market capitalization is $233.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 36.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Intel Corporation (INTC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. INTC has a Sell rating from 8 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC): Trading Information

Intel Corporation (INTC) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.98% in intraday trading to $60.00 this Friday, Apr 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.93%, and it has moved by -10.68% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.64%. The short interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is 54.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.81, which implies an increase of 15.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $90 respectively. As a result, INTC is trading at a discount of 56.01% off the target high and -30.66% off the low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Intel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intel Corporation (INTC) shares have gone up +23.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.83% against 18.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -13.8% this quarter and then fall -2.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.64 Billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.1 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.73 Billion and $18.33 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.6% and then fell by -1.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.2%. While earnings are projected to return 4.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.43% per annum.

INTC Dividend Yield

Intel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Intel Corporation is 1.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.54%.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Biggest Investors

Intel Corporation insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.1%, with the float percentage being 66.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3381 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 339.14 Million shares (or 8.4% of all shares), a total value of $16.9 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 309.41 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.41 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intel Corporation (INTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 115,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.75 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82.12 Million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $4.09 Billion.