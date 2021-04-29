Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s traded shares were 988,833, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the INFI share is $5.98, that puts it down -76.4% from that peak though still a striking +76.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $300.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. INFI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.5, which implies an increase of 150.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $12 respectively. As a result, INFI is trading at a discount of 253.98% off the target high and 17.99% off the low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) shares have gone up +197.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.12% against 17.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.8% this quarter and then jump 18.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $428Million and $360Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 168.7% and then fell by -5.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.7%. While earnings are projected to return 18.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Biggest Investors

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 2.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.47%, with the float percentage being 34.2%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.43 Million shares (or 19.66% of all shares), a total value of $36.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 Million shares, is of Opaleye Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,510,389 shares. This amounts to just over 1.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 727.9 Thousand, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.54 Million.