Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s traded shares were 6,081,571, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.74% or -$5.61. The 52-week high for the HOLX share is $85, that puts it down -27.26% from that peak though still a striking +44.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.26. The company’s market capitalization is $17.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. HOLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.83.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX): Trading Information

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) registered a -7.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.06% in intraday trading to $75.03 this Friday, Apr 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.65%, and it has moved by -10.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.38%. The short interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is 4.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.92, which implies an increase of 28.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73 and $110 respectively. As a result, HOLX is trading at a discount of 64.7% off the target high and 9.3% off the low.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hologic, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) shares have gone up +5.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 124.12% against 22%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 144% this quarter and then fall -23.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.1%. While earnings are projected to return 671.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.47% per annum.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s Biggest Investors

Hologic, Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.94%, with the float percentage being 97.52%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 944 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 39.27 Million shares (or 15.24% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.55 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.01 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 13,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 5.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $983.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.25 Million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $528.14 Million.