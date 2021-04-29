Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) Are Up 219.51% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s traded shares were 7,134,163, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HOFV share is $14.7, that puts it down -274.05% from that peak though still a striking +72.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $370.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HOFV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV): Trading Information

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.18% in intraday trading to $4.28- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.31%, and it has moved by -23.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 219.51%. The short interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is 6.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 27.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, HOFV is trading at a discount of 27.23% off the target high and 27.23% off the low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -960.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Biggest Investors

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company insiders own 40.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.8%, with the float percentage being 11.37%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 419.18 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $515.59 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 349.16 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $429.47 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 309,054 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $380.14 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 250.23 Thousand, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $573.03 Thousand.