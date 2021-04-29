GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s traded shares were 19,725,200, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 11% or $3.52. The 52-week high for the GSX share is $149.05, that puts it down -319.74% from that peak though still a striking +23.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.06. The company’s market capitalization is $9.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 40.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.37 Million shares over the past three months.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. GSX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX): Trading Information

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) registered a 11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3% in intraday trading to $36.61 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.76%, and it has moved by -8.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.33%. The short interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is 23.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GSX Techedu Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) shares have jump down -47.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.93% against 7.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -144.7% this quarter and then fall -600% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $289.86 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $432.31 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 Billion and $237.96 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -77.7% and then jump by 81.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -746.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.03% per annum.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s Biggest Investors

GSX Techedu Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.82%, with the float percentage being 75.82%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.62 Million shares (or 14.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.66 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 10.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $758.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 789,928 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 667.39 Thousand, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $22.61 Million.