Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Dropped -10.12% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares were 24,751,443, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.71% or $1.37. The 52-week high for the GRTX share is $15, that puts it down -87.97% from that peak though still a striking +17.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.58. The company’s market capitalization is $202.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 65.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. GRTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX): Trading Information

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) registered a 20.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.97% in intraday trading to $10.11 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.69%, and it has moved by -10.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.9%. The short interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 160.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.6, which implies an increase of 145.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $30 respectively. As a result, GRTX is trading at a discount of 275.94% off the target high and 87.97% off the low.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -25.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.2% per annum.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Biggest Investors

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 11.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.39%, with the float percentage being 86.36%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.36 Million shares (or 17.47% of all shares), a total value of $44.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 Million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $31.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) shares are Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund owns about 364,646 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 343.81 Thousand, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $3.52 Million.