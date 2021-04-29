Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Rose 63.15% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -27.3% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 6,557,941, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.69% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $9.85, that puts it down -64.99% from that peak though still a striking +63.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.2. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. FSM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM): Trading Information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a -2.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.79% in intraday trading to $7.86- this Friday, Apr 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.9%, and it has moved by -4.77% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -27.3%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 8.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.06, which implies an increase of 35.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.66 and $9 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of 50.75% off the target high and 11.56% off the low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have jump down -12.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 358.82% against 34.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.7% this quarter and then jump 12.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.75%. While earnings are projected to return 161.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Biggest Investors

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.12%, with the float percentage being 39.43%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.22 Million shares (or 11.46% of all shares), a total value of $174.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.83 Million shares, is of Jupiter Asset Management Limited’s that is approximately 2.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $31.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 9,297,181 shares. This amounts to just over 5.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.03 Million, or about 4.88% of the stock, which is worth about $58.4 Million.