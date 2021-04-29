Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) On Wednesday – Up 46.93 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares were 14,790,579, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the XOM share is $62.55, that puts it down -6.7% from that peak though still a striking +46.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.11. The company’s market capitalization is $248.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. XOM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM): Trading Information

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $59.48 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.72%, and it has moved by 1.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.75%. The short interest in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is 48.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.6, which implies an increase of 8.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $90 respectively. As a result, XOM is trading at a discount of 53.53% off the target high and -6.18% off the low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Exxon Mobil Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares have gone up +74.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1087.88% against 23.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.3% this quarter and then jump 221.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.6 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.54 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.16 Billion and $38.16 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.8% and then jump by 58.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.5%. While earnings are projected to return -265.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.59% per annum.

XOM Dividend Yield

Exxon Mobil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Exxon Mobil Corporation is 3.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.96%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Biggest Investors

Exxon Mobil Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.56%, with the float percentage being 52.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3101 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 344.39 Million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $14.2 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 277.47 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.44 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 119,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.91 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89.59 Million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $5Billion.