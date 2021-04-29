Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Received A 39.16% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Energy Transfer LP (ET) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 34.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $16 respectively. As a result, ET is trading at a discount of 84.12% off the target high and 3.57% off the low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Transfer LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares have gone up +39.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 495.83% against -9.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 193.8% this quarter and then jump 92.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.36 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.5 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $11.63 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.2%. While earnings are projected to return -118% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.9% per annum.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Biggest Investors

Energy Transfer LP insiders own 14.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.93%, with the float percentage being 45.44%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 819 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 133.62 Million shares (or 4.94% of all shares), a total value of $825.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68.18 Million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $421.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 66,439,475 shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $507.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.22 Million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $205.31 Million.