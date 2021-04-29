EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Dropped -12.78% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain? – Marketing Sentinel

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Dropped -12.78% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $31.20 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.58%, and it has moved by -12.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.82%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 2.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -15.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.34%, with the float percentage being 5.39%. Aviva PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 108.21 Thousand shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.06 Thousand shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.75 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund owns about 99,447 shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.8 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $844.4 Thousand.

