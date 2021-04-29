Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Has Been Falling -27.02% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares were 7,664,291, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.34% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the EBON share is $14.95, that puts it down -237.47% from that peak though still a striking +14.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.8. The company’s market capitalization is $823.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EBON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON): Trading Information

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) registered a -1.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.06% in intraday trading to $4.57- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.5%, and it has moved by -43.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.02%. The short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 17.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Biggest Investors

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.08%, with the float percentage being 6.53%. Toroso Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 661.71 Thousand shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $4.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 150.01 Thousand shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $910.55 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 3,738,059 shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 472.96 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $3.76 Million.