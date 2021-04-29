Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Are Up 298.53% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s traded shares were 5,858,778, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.93% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the DLPN share is $32.5, that puts it down -144.18% from that peak though still a striking +85.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $107.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. DLPN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN): Trading Information

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) registered a 15.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $13.65 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.28%, and it has moved by -5.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 298.53%. The short interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is 283.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 53.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28, which implies an increase of 110.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $28 respectively. As a result, DLPN is trading at a discount of 110.37% off the target high and 110.37% off the low.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) shares have gone up +258.19% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -380% this quarter and then jump 78.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.25 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.25 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.5 Million and $4.49 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.5% and then jump by 61.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.3%. While earnings are projected to return 23.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Biggest Investors

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. insiders own 22.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.95%, with the float percentage being 8.93%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 327.98 Thousand shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 112.81 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $383.54 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 92,846 shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $315.68 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.77 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $124.75 Thousand.