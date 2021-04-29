Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -16.72% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s traded shares were 4,923,730, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.7% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CS share is $14.95, that puts it down -39.85% from that peak though still a striking +31.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.33. The company’s market capitalization is $25.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. CS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): Trading Information

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) registered a -0.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.3% in intraday trading to $10.80 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.49%, and it has moved by -6.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.72%. The short interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is 16.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.95, which implies an increase of 11.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.38 and $15.59 respectively. As a result, CS is trading at a discount of 45.84% off the target high and -12.25% off the low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.4%. While earnings are projected to return -20.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.5% per annum.

CS Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Credit Suisse Group AG is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.18%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Biggest Investors

Credit Suisse Group AG insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.05%, with the float percentage being 2.05%. Earnest Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.42 Million shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $69.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 Million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 1,052,790 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 561.22 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $7.32 Million.