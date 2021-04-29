Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 14.62% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s traded shares were 1,042,738, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CSLT share is $2.36, that puts it down -58.39% from that peak though still a striking +59.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $245.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 779.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. CSLT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT): Trading Information

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.78% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Thursday, Apr 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.59%, and it has moved by -0.67% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 14.62%. The short interest in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is 2.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 34.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, CSLT is trading at a discount of 67.79% off the target high and 0.67% off the low.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.73 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.75 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.05 Million and $35.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -11.1% and then fell by -4.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.6%. While earnings are projected to return -49% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Biggest Investors

Castlight Health, Inc. insiders own 4.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.67%, with the float percentage being 69.73%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.81 Million shares (or 13.75% of all shares), a total value of $23.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.92 Million shares, is of Raging Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port owns about 5,300,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4Million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $6.8 Million.