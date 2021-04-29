Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Could Post A 166.67% Or More

During the recent session, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s traded shares were 7,343,713, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.92% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the CAPR share is $12.32, that puts it down -173.78% from that peak though still a striking +26.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $98.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 193.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 456.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CAPR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR): Trading Information

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) registered a 13.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.09% in intraday trading to $5.24- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.07%, and it has moved by -5.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.71%. The short interest in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is 872.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 166.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, CAPR is trading at a discount of 166.67% off the target high and 166.67% off the low.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.9%. While earnings are projected to return 57.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Biggest Investors

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.33%, with the float percentage being 15.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 343.01 Thousand shares (or 1.5% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 305.6 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.05 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 293,479 shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 104.76 Thousand, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $643.23 Thousand.