Can You Get A Quick Recovery From NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given A -3.44% Drop From High?

During the last session, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s traded shares were 1,163,392, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $205.5, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.29% or -$7. The 52-week high for the NVCR share is $212.56, that puts it down -3.44% from that peak though still a striking +73.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.4. The company’s market capitalization is $21.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 569.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 736.03 Million shares over the past three months.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. NVCR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR): Trading Information

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) registered a -3.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.79% in intraday trading to $220.4 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.45%, and it has moved by 64.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.76%. The short interest in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is 4.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $190, which implies a decline of -7.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110 and $250 respectively. As a result, NVCR is trading at a discount of 21.65% off the target high and -46.47% off the low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NovoCure Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares have gone up +69.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.56% against 16.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139.36 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.21 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $102.15 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.1%. While earnings are projected to return 205.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Biggest Investors

NovoCure Limited insiders own 13.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.59%, with the float percentage being 99.2%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 499 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.63 Million shares (or 9.4% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.26 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.43 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7,937,462 shares. This amounts to just over 7.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.78 Million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $654.73 Million.