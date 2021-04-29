Can You Get A Quick Recovery From NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given A -99.54% Drop From High?

During the last session, NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s traded shares were 1,063,111, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.68% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the NBSE share is $12.89, that puts it down -99.54% from that peak though still a striking +7.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.96. The company’s market capitalization is $209.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 193.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.85 Million shares over the past three months.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE): Trading Information

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) registered a 9.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.6% in intraday trading to $6.50- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.67%, and it has moved by -10.9% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.58%. The short interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) is 1.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.2%. While earnings are projected to return 72% in 2021, the next five years will return 4% per annum.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Biggest Investors

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 9.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.88%, with the float percentage being 20.94%. Greenlight Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 8.74% of all shares), a total value of $14.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 929.23 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 540,651 shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 429.99 Thousand, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $3.18 Million.