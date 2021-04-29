Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given A -3% Drop From High?

During the recent session, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s traded shares were 3,736,022, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $95.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.05% or $0.99. The 52-week high for the MXIM share is $98.44, that puts it down -3% from that peak though still a striking +47.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.04. The company’s market capitalization is $25.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. MXIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM): Trading Information

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) registered a 1.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.32% in intraday trading to $98.48 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.17%, and it has moved by 4.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.4%. The short interest in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is 15.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $96.7, which implies an increase of 1.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74 and $114 respectively. As a result, MXIM is trading at a discount of 19.28% off the target high and -22.57% off the low.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) shares have gone up +32.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.96% against 20.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.5% this quarter and then jump 8.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $658.83 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $659.04 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $545.37 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.5%. While earnings are projected to return -21% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.44% per annum.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s Biggest Investors

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.01%, with the float percentage being 86.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 903 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.04 Million shares (or 11.21% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.85 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.29 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,540,681 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $668.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.04 Million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $535.83 Million.