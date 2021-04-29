Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given A -33.57% Drop From High?

Cree, Inc. (CREE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. CREE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120, which implies an increase of 23.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $160 respectively. As a result, CREE is trading at a discount of 64.52% off the target high and -17.74% off the low.

Cree, Inc. (CREE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cree, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cree, Inc. (CREE) shares have gone up +58.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.33% against -6.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -16.7% this quarter and then jump 21.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -32% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $138.42 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $152.02 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $205.7 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -32.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -25.4%. While earnings are projected to return -217.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s Biggest Investors

Cree, Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.29%, with the float percentage being 114.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 546 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.07 Million shares (or 12.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.49 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.52 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.43 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cree, Inc. (CREE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5,472,938 shares. This amounts to just over 4.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $579.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.09 Million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $442.32 Million.