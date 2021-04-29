Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given A -5.96% Drop From High?

During the recent session, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares were 3,827,573, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $134.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$1.34. The 52-week high for the AMAT share is $142.36, that puts it down -5.96% from that peak though still a striking +65.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.22. The company’s market capitalization is $123.55 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. AMAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.51.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT): Trading Information

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.27% in intraday trading to $138.6 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.81%, and it has moved by 6.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.43%. The short interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 10.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $156.68, which implies an increase of 16.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $113 and $195 respectively. As a result, AMAT is trading at a discount of 45.14% off the target high and -15.89% off the low.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Materials, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares have gone up +128.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 43.41% against 44.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.7% this quarter and then jump 46.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.41 Billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.53 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.96 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.4%. While earnings are projected to return 38.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.43% per annum.

AMAT Dividend Yield

Applied Materials, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 12 and May 17, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Applied Materials, Inc. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.32%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Biggest Investors

Applied Materials, Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.8%, with the float percentage being 83.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1949 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 76.3 Million shares (or 8.32% of all shares), a total value of $6.59 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.98 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.3 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25,755,298 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.3 Million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 Billion.