Boom Or Bust: Where Does PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s traded shares were 3,483,482, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the PQG share is $18.9, that puts it down -34.81% from that peak though still a striking +31.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 142.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 163.82 Million shares over the past three months.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. PQG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG): Trading Information

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.97% in intraday trading to $16.91 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.55%, and it has moved by -15.88% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.54%. The short interest in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) is 547.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.25, which implies an increase of 30.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $21 respectively. As a result, PQG is trading at a discount of 49.79% off the target high and -7.28% off the low.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -370.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.17% per annum.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s Biggest Investors

PQ Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 25.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.7%, with the float percentage being 95.29%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 61.96 Million shares (or 45.25% of all shares), a total value of $883.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $66.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 2,945,873 shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 Million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $20.03 Million.