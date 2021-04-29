Boom Or Bust: Where Does Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s traded shares were 2,940,941, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.9% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the EXTR share is $11.94, that puts it down -3.56% from that peak though still a striking +76.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. EXTR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR): Trading Information

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) registered a 7.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.26% in intraday trading to $11.95 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.67%, and it has moved by 36.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.78%. The short interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is 4.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.6, which implies an increase of 9.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $14 respectively. As a result, EXTR is trading at a discount of 21.42% off the target high and -13.27% off the low.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Extreme Networks, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) shares have gone up +131.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 420% against 13.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 433.3% this quarter and then jump 55.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $253.87 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $251.6 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $215.52 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.9%. While earnings are projected to return -383% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Biggest Investors

Extreme Networks, Inc. insiders own 2.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.03%, with the float percentage being 83.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.61 Million shares (or 14.23% of all shares), a total value of $121.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.72 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $60.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5,838,562 shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.34 Million, or about 2.7% of the stock, which is worth about $23.03 Million.