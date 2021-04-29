Boom Or Bust: Where Does Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares were 3,974,539, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.79% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BCS share is $10.67, that puts it down -1.14% from that peak though still a striking +60.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.2. The company’s market capitalization is $44.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Barclays PLC (BCS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. BCS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS): Trading Information

Barclays PLC (BCS) registered a -0.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $10.67 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.75%, and it has moved by 5.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.35%. The short interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is 6.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.22, which implies an increase of 6.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.24 and $16.39 respectively. As a result, BCS is trading at a discount of 55.36% off the target high and -21.9% off the low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.9%. While earnings are projected to return -38.6% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.6% per annum.

BCS Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barclays PLC is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Biggest Investors

Barclays PLC insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2%, with the float percentage being 2%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.86 Million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $142.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 Million shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $57.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barclays PLC (BCS) shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 7,035,082 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.16 Million, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $30.29 Million.