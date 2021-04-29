BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Could Post A 124.22% Or More

BlackBerry Limited (BB) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. BB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.56, which implies an increase of 7.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $20 respectively. As a result, BB is trading at a discount of 124.22% off the target high and -49.55% off the low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares have gone up +90.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -150% against 0.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -350% this quarter and then fall -145.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -10.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.25 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $214.09 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -37.8%. While earnings are projected to return -616.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Biggest Investors

BlackBerry Limited insiders own 1.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.11%, with the float percentage being 49.76%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 450 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 59.35 Million shares (or 10.5% of all shares), a total value of $393.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.72 Million shares, is of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $309.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 13,532,126 shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.8 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.43 Million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $69.13 Million.