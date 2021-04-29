BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares were 1,499,905, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $175.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.7% or $2.93. The 52-week high for the BNTX share is $176.92, that puts it down -0.65% from that peak though still a striking +78.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37. The company’s market capitalization is $42.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 Million shares over the past three months.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. BNTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.74.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX): Trading Information

BioNTech SE (BNTX) registered a 1.7% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $177.6 this Friday, Apr 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.63%, and it has moved by 83.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.62%. The short interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 4.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BioNTech SE has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares have gone up +111.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25457.14% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1389.7% this quarter and then jump 1355.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1999.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.79 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.55 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.02 Million and $49.33 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5317.7% and then jump by 5059.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 107.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Biggest Investors

BioNTech SE insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.64%, with the float percentage being 10.77%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.63 Million shares (or 1.92% of all shares), a total value of $377.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $236.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio owns about 2,208,696 shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 Million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $218.5 Million.