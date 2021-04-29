BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Rose 4.23% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -30.39% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares were 1,767,583, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BEST share is $5.83, that puts it down -310.56% from that peak though still a striking +4.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $548.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.89 Million shares over the past three months.

BEST Inc. (BEST) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. BEST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST): Trading Information

BEST Inc. (BEST) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.3% in intraday trading to $1.548 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.41%, and it has moved by -22.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.39%. The short interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 12.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

BEST Inc. (BEST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BEST Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BEST Inc. (BEST) shares have jump down -52.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -88.52% against 23.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then fall -200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $780.07 Million and $1.26 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.2% and then jump by 3.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.5%. While earnings are projected to return -977.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Biggest Investors

BEST Inc. insiders own 20.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.53%, with the float percentage being 42.2%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.22 Million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $24.94 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 10Million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BEST Inc. (BEST) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 3,757,927 shares. This amounts to just over 1.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $5.02 Million.