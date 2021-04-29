Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Has Been Rising 3.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s traded shares were 2,020,675, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.84% or -$5.51. The 52-week high for the ATOM share is $47.13, that puts it down -182.72% from that peak though still a striking +77.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $386.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 497.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 873.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ATOM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM): Trading Information

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) registered a -24.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.73% in intraday trading to $22.50 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.74%, and it has moved by -26.22% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.85%. The short interest in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) is 3.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56, which implies an increase of 235.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56 and $56 respectively. As a result, ATOM is trading at a discount of 235.93% off the target high and 235.93% off the low.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Atomera Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) shares have gone up +147.54% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.7% this quarter and then jump 14.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3932.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $62Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 545.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.1%. While earnings are projected to return 5.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Biggest Investors

Atomera Incorporated insiders own 10.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.77%, with the float percentage being 28.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.15 Million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $18.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 849.56 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 476,151 shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 438.54 Thousand, or about 1.9% of the stock, which is worth about $10.74 Million.