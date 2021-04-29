At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME): Can A Stock That’s Up 11.727% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s traded shares were 1,076,649, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the HOME share is $34.42, that puts it down -2.47% from that peak though still a striking +95.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $2.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 Million shares over the past three months.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. HOME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME): Trading Information

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $33.73 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.67%, and it has moved by 18.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 117.27%. The short interest in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is 5.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.22, which implies an increase of 1.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $47 respectively. As a result, HOME is trading at a discount of 39.92% off the target high and -19.62% off the low.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that At Home Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. At Home Group Inc. (HOME) shares have gone up +53.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.18% against 4.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 191.8% this quarter and then fall -69.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $466.01 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $437.78 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $194.15 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.67%. While earnings are projected to return 30.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.8% per annum.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s Biggest Investors

At Home Group Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.08%, with the float percentage being 98.94%. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.43 Million shares (or 15.95% of all shares), a total value of $161.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.13 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $79.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of At Home Group Inc. (HOME) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,806,374 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 Million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $38.21 Million.