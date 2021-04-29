Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Are Down -1.33% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares were 863,760, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.95% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AQMS share is $8.06, that puts it down -172.3% from that peak though still a striking +82.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $198.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. AQMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS): Trading Information

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) registered a -2.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.21% in intraday trading to $3.19- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.5%, and it has moved by -21.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.33%. The short interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 4.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies an increase of 153.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $8 respectively. As a result, AQMS is trading at a discount of 170.27% off the target high and 136.49% off the low.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aqua Metals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) shares have gone up +213.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.55% against 17.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.3% this quarter and then jump 14.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1835.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22%. While earnings are projected to return 50.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 35% per annum.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Biggest Investors

Aqua Metals, Inc. insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.27%, with the float percentage being 18.83%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.72 Million shares (or 4.01% of all shares), a total value of $8.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF owns about 1,281,050 shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 Million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $3.73 Million.