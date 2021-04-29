Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s traded shares were 998,969, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the AGC share is $18.11, that puts it down -35.45% from that peak though still a striking +19.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.79. The company’s market capitalization is $835.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 197.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AGC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Biggest Investors

Altimeter Growth Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.93%, with the float percentage being 24.93%. JS Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.5 Million shares (or 5% of all shares), a total value of $32.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 Million shares, is of Clearlake Capital Group, LP’s that is approximately 5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 18,881 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $220.91 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $210.56 Thousand.