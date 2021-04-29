AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Is Worth Evaluating At $17.9

During the recent session, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares were 3,824,970, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AGNC share is $17.95, that puts it down -0.28% from that peak though still a striking +41.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.48. The company’s market capitalization is $9.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.02 Million shares over the past three months.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AGNC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC): Trading Information

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $18.00 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.73%, and it has moved by 6.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.52%. The short interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 10.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.84, which implies a decline of -0.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.5 and $20 respectively. As a result, AGNC is trading at a discount of 11.73% off the target high and -7.82% off the low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AGNC Investment Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shares have gone up +27.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.89% against -0.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.4% this quarter and then fall -27.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $299.1 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $304.25 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $295Million and $367.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.4% and then fell by -17.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.4%. While earnings are projected to return -156.6% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.05% per annum.

AGNC Dividend Yield

AGNC Investment Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AGNC Investment Corp. is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.82%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Biggest Investors

AGNC Investment Corp. insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.76%, with the float percentage being 54.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 652 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.61 Million shares (or 8.96% of all shares), a total value of $742.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.84 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $668.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15,343,466 shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $239.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.2 Million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $187.64 Million.