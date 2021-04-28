Why U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,260,331 shares of the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SLCA) were traded, and its beta was 3.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.55, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $858.24 Million. SLCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.38, offering almost -33.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.52% since then. We note from U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 737.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLCA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA): Trading Information

Instantly SLCA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.70 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.0606 over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLCA is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) projections and forecasts

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +294.2 percent over the past six months and at a -51.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -833.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -55.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.6 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. to make $246.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $269.6 Million and $172.54 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -59.6%. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 58.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. shares, and 77.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.64%. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.29% of the shares, which is about 11.36 Million shares worth $79.77 Million.

Ariel Investments, LLC, with 12.06% or 8.96 Million shares worth $62.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5120584 shares worth $35.95 Million, making up 6.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 4.96 Million shares worth around $60.98 Million, which represents about 6.68% of the total shares outstanding.