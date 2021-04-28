Why Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 4,493,740 shares of the Sphere 3D Corp.(NASDAQ:ANY) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.45 Million. ANY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -156.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.54% since then. We note from Sphere 3D Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 505.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Sphere 3D Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ANY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY): Trading Information

Although ANY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.40- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 10%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.1368 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 555.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 383.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1751.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANY is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1751.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1751.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.6 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sphere 3D Corp. to make $24Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.9%. Sphere 3D Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 38.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.41% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares, and 4.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.09%. Sphere 3D Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.79% of the shares, which is about 208.29 Thousand shares worth $297.85 Thousand.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p., with 1.25% or 145.3 Thousand shares worth $207.78 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.