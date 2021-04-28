Why Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,145,390 shares of the Shift4 Payments, Inc.(NYSE:FOUR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.35, and it changed around -$3.66 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.82 Billion. FOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.22, offering almost -6.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.18% since then. We note from Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 924.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 935.94 Million.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FOUR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Shift4 Payments, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR): Trading Information

Although FOUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $103.2 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0286 over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOUR is forecast to be at a low of $70 and a high of $120. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Shift4 Payments, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.99% of Shift4 Payments, Inc. shares, and 99.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.84%. Shift4 Payments, Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 3.16 Million shares worth $238.18 Million.

Durable Capital Partners LP, with 7.4% or 2.94 Million shares worth $221.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1487597 shares worth $96.71 Million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $77.14 Million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.