Why Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 2,063,553 shares of the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation(NASDAQ:NYMX) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.26 Million. NYMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.79, offering almost -94.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.61% since then. We note from Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 179.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.32 Million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NYMX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX): Trading Information

Instantly NYMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.87- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.1714 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 265.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYMX is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +265.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 265.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.8%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 16.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.92% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares, and 6.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.95%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stock is held by 80 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 1.87 Million shares worth $4.63 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.77% or 605.02 Thousand shares worth $1.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 760227 shares worth $1.69 Million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 321.67 Thousand shares worth around $714.1 Thousand, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.