Why Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,016,640 shares of the Fate Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FATE) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.52, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.57 Billion. FATE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $121.16, offering almost -30.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.47% since then. We note from Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FATE as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE): Trading Information

Instantly FATE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $94.96 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.1834 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FATE is forecast to be at a low of $88 and a high of $145. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +56.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) projections and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +91.32 percent over the past six months and at a -12.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -28.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to make $5.93 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.52 Million and $13.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 134.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -55.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.3%. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -46.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -11.3% per year for the next five years.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.69% of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 95.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.54%. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 361 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.47% of the shares, which is about 12.63 Million shares worth $1.15 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.11% or 7.6 Million shares worth $691.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3755311 shares worth $309.63 Million, making up 4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 2.87 Million shares worth around $236.84 Million, which represents about 3.06% of the total shares outstanding.