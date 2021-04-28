Why AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,208,824 shares of the AdaptHealth Corp.(NASDAQ:AHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.75, and it changed around $1.29 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53 Billion. AHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.58, offering almost -35.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.77% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 626.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AHCO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO): Trading Information

Instantly AHCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.89 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0877 over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 46.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHCO is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $486.34 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. to make $577.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $191.44 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 154%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AdaptHealth Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -84.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.89% per year for the next five years.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.88% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares, and 49.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.26%. AdaptHealth Corp. stock is held by 193 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.03% of the shares, which is about 13.82 Million shares worth $519.01 Million.

Assured Investment Management, LLC, with 3.17% or 3.65 Million shares worth $79.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1808347 shares worth $66.47 Million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $42.6 Million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.