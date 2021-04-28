Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4,705,982 shares of the Vertiv Holdings Co(NYSE:VRT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.08, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.11 Billion. VRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.26, offering almost -0.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.9% since then. We note from Vertiv Holdings Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.6 Million.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VRT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT): Trading Information

Instantly VRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.26 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.0597 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRT is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) projections and forecasts

Vertiv Holdings Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.51 percent over the past six months and at a 34.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +233.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co to make $1.15 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $897.3 Million and $953.44 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vertiv Holdings Co earnings are expected to increase by 34.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.4% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

VRT Dividend Yield

Vertiv Holdings Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares, and 87.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.38%. Vertiv Holdings Co stock is held by 359 institutions, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 23.53% of the shares, which is about 77.26 Million shares worth $1.44 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.76% or 22.2 Million shares worth $414.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7000000 shares worth $130.69 Million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.51 Million shares worth around $121.62 Million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.