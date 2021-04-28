Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In today’s recent session, 1,662,333 shares of the Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.17, and it changed around -$3.48 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.6 Billion. VNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.71, offering almost -32.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.45% since then. We note from Veoneer, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 414.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.78 Million.

Veoneer, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended VNE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Veoneer, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE): Trading Information Today

Although VNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.08 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0352 over the last five days. On the other hand, Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNE is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $39.08. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) projections and forecasts

Veoneer, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +49.89 percent over the past six months and at a -40.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +60.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $417.12 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Veoneer, Inc. to make $410.03 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $362Million and $184Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.9%. Veoneer, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of Veoneer, Inc. shares, and 51.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.18%. Veoneer, Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.18% of the shares, which is about 8.02 Million shares worth $170.9 Million.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, with 4.92% or 5.5 Million shares worth $117.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1304761 shares worth $27.79 Million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 450.45 Thousand shares worth around $12.38 Million, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.