Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 11,992,656 shares of the Urban Tea, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYT) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around $1.28 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.88 Million. MYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.692, offering almost -44.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.91% since then. We note from Urban Tea, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 143.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): Trading Information

Instantly MYT has showed a green trend with a performance of 38.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.34- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.4277 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.25 day(s).

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18%. Urban Tea, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -22.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Urban Tea, Inc. shares, and 2.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.17%. Urban Tea, Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 76.27 Thousand shares worth $132.72 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.54% or 42.61 Thousand shares worth $74.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.