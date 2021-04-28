Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): How It Has Performed & Trended – Marketing Sentinel

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 11,992,656 shares of the Urban Tea, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYT) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around $1.28 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.88 Million. MYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.692, offering almost -44.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.91% since then. We note from Urban Tea, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 143.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): Trading Information

Instantly MYT has showed a green trend with a performance of 38.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.34- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.4277 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.25 day(s).

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18%. Urban Tea, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -22.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Urban Tea, Inc. shares, and 2.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.17%. Urban Tea, Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 76.27 Thousand shares worth $132.72 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.54% or 42.61 Thousand shares worth $74.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.