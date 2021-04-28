Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,338,428 shares of the Uniti Group Inc.(NASDAQ:UNIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.24, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63 Billion. UNIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -19.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.76% since then. We note from Uniti Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Uniti Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended UNIT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uniti Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT): Trading Information

Instantly UNIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.25 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0485 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNIT is forecast to be at a low of $9.5 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) projections and forecasts

Uniti Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +12.85 percent over the past six months and at a -5.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +104.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $271.29 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. to make $270.67 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $266.16 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Uniti Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 112.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34% per year for the next five years.

UNIT Dividend Yield

Uniti Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 5.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.54% per year.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Uniti Group Inc. shares, and 84.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.88%. Uniti Group Inc. stock is held by 359 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.14% of the shares, which is about 35.34 Million shares worth $414.55 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.17% or 33.08 Million shares worth $388Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15523691 shares worth $171.23 Million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 8.24 Million shares worth around $101.42 Million, which represents about 3.53% of the total shares outstanding.