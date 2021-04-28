Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1,568,714 shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.34, and it changed around $1.07 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.28 Billion. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.19, offering almost -12.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.6% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5Million.

Trip.com Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM): Trading Information Today

Instantly TCOM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.33 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0597 over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day (s).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) projections and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +25.78 percent over the past six months and at a -265.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +37.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 117.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $460.51 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited to make $821.14 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $584.85 Million and $479.44 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.5%. Trip.com Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -149.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.25% per year for the next five years.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.94% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 66.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.36%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 598 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 47.24% of the shares, which is about 298.88 Million shares worth $10.08 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Morgan Stanley, with 45.93% or 290.6 Million shares worth $9.8 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 123000000 shares worth $4.13 Billion, making up 19.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 91.56 Million shares worth around $3.09 Billion, which represents about 14.47% of the total shares outstanding.