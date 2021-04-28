The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3,551,360 shares of the The TJX Companies, Inc.(NYSE:TJX) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.8, and it changed around $0.52 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.18 Billion. TJX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.06, offering almost -1.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.08% since then. We note from The TJX Companies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.04 Million.

The TJX Companies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TJX as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The TJX Companies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): Trading Information

Instantly TJX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $70.95 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0303 over the last five days. On the other hand, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TJX is forecast to be at a low of $66 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) projections and forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.41 percent over the past six months and at a 654.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +137.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 361.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.38 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. to make $9.76 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.12 Billion and $6.57 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.3%. The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -97.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 63.31% per year for the next five years.

TJX Dividend Yield

The TJX Companies, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 19 – May 24, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.34% per year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of The TJX Companies, Inc. shares, and 92.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.66%. The TJX Companies, Inc. stock is held by 2051 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.32% of the shares, which is about 100.37 Million shares worth $6.85 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.84% or 94.58 Million shares worth $6.46 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 30410995 shares worth $2.08 Billion, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 27.92 Million shares worth around $1.77 Billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.