The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Forecast 2021: $82 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 5,660,884 shares of the The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.(NYSE:HIG) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.5, and it changed around $0.81 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.85 Billion. HIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.94, offering almost -0.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.45% since then. We note from The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 Million.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HIG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG): Trading Information

Instantly HIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $69.94 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0574 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIG is forecast to be at a low of $68 and a high of $82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) projections and forecasts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +71.14 percent over the past six months and at a -17.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +4.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -7.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.21 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. to make $5.19 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.02 Billion and $5.17 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.1%. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -16.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.21% per year for the next five years.

HIG Dividend Yield

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.19% per year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. shares, and 94.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.47%. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. stock is held by 949 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.89% of the shares, which is about 38.91 Million shares worth $1.91 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.91% or 24.68 Million shares worth $1.21 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10133353 shares worth $496.33 Million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund held roughly 9.15 Million shares worth around $439.19 Million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.