The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4,051,186 shares of the The Gap, Inc.(NYSE:GPS) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.4, and it changed around $0.93 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.9 Billion. GPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.81, offering almost -1.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.99% since then. We note from The Gap, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.51 Million.

The Gap, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended GPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Gap, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS): Trading Information

Instantly GPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $34.81 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.0824 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.89, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -16.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPS is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +16.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) projections and forecasts

The Gap, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +60.6 percent over the past six months and at a -161.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +96.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 352.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.39 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect The Gap, Inc. to make $3.89 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.3 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.1%. The Gap, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -308.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.9% per year for the next five years.

GPS Dividend Yield

The Gap, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 02 – June 07, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.9 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.97. It is important to note, however, that the 2.9% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.38% of The Gap, Inc. shares, and 53.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.23%. The Gap, Inc. stock is held by 580 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 26.12 Million shares worth $527.45 Million.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 6.75% or 25.31 Million shares worth $511.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 16553300 shares worth $334.21 Million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.97 Million shares worth around $160.85 Million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.