Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 6,175,838 shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)(NASDAQ:ERIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.14 Billion. ERIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.32, offering almost -8.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.91% since then. We note from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 Million.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ERIC as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC): Trading Information

Instantly ERIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.39 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0443 over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERIC is forecast to be at a low of $11.28 and a high of $19.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.66 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to make $6.9 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.57 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings are expected to increase by 682.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.89% per year for the next five years.

ERIC Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.41% per year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, and 9.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.98%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock is held by 418 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.95% of the shares, which is about 121.32 Million shares worth $1.45 Billion.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.97% or 29.84 Million shares worth $356.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 70373826 shares worth $840.97 Million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund held roughly 12.48 Million shares worth around $155.61 Million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.