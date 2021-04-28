Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 5,628,011 shares of the Teck Resources Limited(NYSE:TECK) were traded, and its beta was 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.42, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.87 Billion. TECK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.93, offering almost -6.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.25% since then. We note from Teck Resources Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 Million.

Teck Resources Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended TECK as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Teck Resources Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK): Trading Information

Although TECK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.78 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.0496 over the last five days. On the other hand, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TECK is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $31.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) projections and forecasts

Teck Resources Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +61.88 percent over the past six months and at a 170.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +19.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.54 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Teck Resources Limited to make $2.3 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.28 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.7%. Teck Resources Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -49.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.72% per year for the next five years.

TECK Dividend Yield

Teck Resources Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.8% per year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.3% of Teck Resources Limited shares, and 64.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.95%. Teck Resources Limited stock is held by 465 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.35% of the shares, which is about 22.76 Million shares worth $413.12 Million.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, with 2.68% or 14.03 Million shares worth $254.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8427940 shares worth $152.97 Million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 6.29 Million shares worth around $115.01 Million, which represents about 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.